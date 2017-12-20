Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh flag concerns over incidents involving Jet Airways

Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh today raised concerns over “ground collision and tail strike” incidents involving Jet Airways aircraft as well as instances of the airline’s pilots reportedly being late for duty leading to flight delays. (Image: ANI)

Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh today raised concerns over “ground collision and tail strike” incidents involving Jet Airways aircraft as well as instances of the airline’s pilots reportedly being late for duty leading to flight delays. He also urged the government to explain remedial measures taken against the top management of the airline. In a special mention, Singh said there have been ground collision and tail strike incidents involving Jet Airways in the current year apart from flight delays due to pilots reporting late for duty.

“Reports in the press say that no action has been taken against the management (of Jet Airways) as such incidents are frequently repeated,” Singh observed. Further, the member said the government should “explain about remedial measures taken against Jet Airways and the top management”.