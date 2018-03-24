Rajya Sabha Elections Results: Mayawati says BJP’s malpractices cannot break SP, BSP tie

After facing a defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati hit out at the Modi government in a press briefing today.

After facing a defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati hit out at the Modi government in a press briefing today. Taking a hard stance against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Mayawati claimed that the malpractices of the BJP will not succeed in breaking the ties between Samajwadi Party (SP) and BJP. She added that the results haven’t hampered the SP-BSP relation a bit. “I would like to tell BJP and company that their malpractices will not succeed in breaking the ties between SP and BSP. Yesterday’s results have not affected the SP-BSP tie up in any way, not even by an inch,” BSP Chief Mayawati said.

The former UP Chief Minister claimed that even if the entire system was deployed to loosen the SP-BSP bond, nothing could be done. “BJP did not deter from indulging in malpractices. They exerted all their force to ensure that the BSP candidate does not win at any cost. The entire system was deployed to ensure that the newly formed ties between BSP and SP loosen,” said Mayawati. The BSP chief said that when the Rajya Sabha polls were announced in UP, the Samajwadi Party high command and BSP got together so that the BJP’s ninth candidate couldn’t win the election. It was also tried to make an effort to ensure that this election does not become a blot on the face of democracy, she added.

Mayawati cried conspiracy as she blamed the BJP again and again for using unscrupulous means to win the election. She even pointed to the cross-voting of a BSP MLA that increased the trouble for BSP. “We share the same views on yesterday’s result just like anyone else. We believe Narendra Modi and Amit Shah used the system to make their candidates win. An environment of fear was created due to which there was also some cross-voting done,” said Mayawati. She also said that the immoral victory at the Rajya Sabha elections cannot make up for the BJP’s defeat in Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

In the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh yesterday, BJP scored a big win as it grabbed 9 out of 10 seats. The SP won 1 seat with Jaya Bachchan’s victory while the BSP failed to open the account. Arun Jaitley, Anil Jain, GVL Narasimha Rao, Anil Agarwal, Vijay Pal Tomar, Kanta Kardam, Ashok Bajpai, Harnath Yadav, Sakaldeep Rajbhar were BJP’s nine victorious faces.