Rajya Sabha Elections: Political people will go to upper house, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (PTI)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today made it clear that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) would nominate political leaders for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from the state. The BJD earlier used to nominate non-political representatives, too, to the upper house of Parliament from the state. Candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections will have to be considered seriously and the names will be declared at the appropriate time, Patnaik also the BJD president, told reporters after returning here form New Delhi.

The Election Commission had announced that three Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha are among the total 59 seats for which elections are scheduled to be held on March 23. Election to these three seats in the state have been necessitated as the tenure of three Rajya Sabha MPs from the state would get over in April this year.

On the outcome of the bypoll held for the Bijepur Assembly seat yesterday, Patnaik said “our candidate will win by a handsome margin.”