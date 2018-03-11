Rajya Sabha elections: BJP announces 18 candidates for Upper House in Parliament; Here is the list of nominees

Elections for upper House in Parliament will take place on March 23. (Reuters)

The BJP has today nominated former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, BJP general secretaries Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey and its spokespersons Anil Baluni and G V L Narasimha Rao among others for the Rajya Sabha seats. Elections for upper House in Parliament will take place on March 23. Rane has been fielded from Maharashtra, Jain and Rao from Uttar Pradesh each, Pandey from Chhattisgarh and Baluni from Uttarakhand, a party statement by the party said.

Among other candidates named by the party in the list include Kirodi Lal Meena and Madan Lal Saini from Rajasthan, Ajay Pratap Singh and Kailash Soni from Madhya Pradesh, former Kerala party president V Muraleedharan from Maharashtra, Sameer Uranv from Jharkhand Lt. Gen. (retd) D P Vats from Haryana and Businessman Rajeev Chandrasekhar from Karnataka .

Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Sakaldeep Rajbhar, Ashok Bajpai, Harnath Singh Yadav, Kanta Kardam apart from Jain and Rao, are the party’s candidates from Uttar Pradesh, the statement added. BJP’s selections for the upper House in Parliament suggests an effort on its part to further improve its social equations in the states that the going to Assembly elections this year and also to strenthen its position in Andhra Pradesh where it has been weak traditionally.

Earlier on Wednesday, the party that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, will contest from Uttar Pradesh, even as Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will contest from Madhya Pradesh. Pradhan is a member from Bihar at the moment.

Of the 58 Rajya Sabha seats that are to polls, Uttar Pradesh has 10. After its huge win in the Assembly elections last year, BJP will gain eight UP seats,which will be seven up from its previous tally. Samajwadi Party, which has 18 members in the Upper House at the moment, may lose five of its six seats up for polls, bringing its tally down to 13. The Congress also may lose its one seat from UP. BSP, which is already one seat doen after Mayawati’s resignation, may lose one more.