Rajya Sabha election 2018 results: Full list of winners from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand

Rajya Sabha election result: BJP is confident of winning 9 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha election 2018 results: The Rajya Sabha election for 59 seats was completed today. Polling was only 26 seats while 33 candidates were elected unopposed. High drama was witnessed in Karnataka where the opposition JD(S) accused two Congress MLAs of cross-voting for the BJP and the Returning Officer of favouring the ruling party of the state. In Uttar Pradesh, a BSP MLA claimed he cross-voted for the BJP. This increased the trouble for Mayawati’s BSP, which is trying send its nominee Bhim Rao Ambedkar to Rajya Sabha.

Chhattisgarh: BJP candidate Saroj Pandey has won.

List of candidates who won unopposed

Maharashtra: Prakash Javadekar (BJP); Narayan Rane (BJP); V Muraleedharan (BJP); Kumar Ketkar (Congress); Ail Desai (Shiv Sena);

Vandana Chavan (NCP)