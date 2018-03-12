Rajya Sabha election 2018: BJP targets Lok Sabha 2019, caste equations; Congress opts for new leaders; check details

Keeping Lok Sabha 2019 and caste arthimatic equations in mind, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released a list of 18 candidates who will be its nominees for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Rajya Sabha election 2018: Keeping Lok Sabha elections 2019 and caste arithmetic in mind, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released a list of 18 candidates, who will be its nominees for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Rival Congress surprised many as it didn’t nominate any of its sitting Parliamentarians except senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The BJP list included former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, party general secretaries Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey, party spokespersons Anil Baluni and GVL Narasimha Rao and entrepreneur Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Going separately to polls in 2019, the inclusion of Rane in the list indicates BJP’s willingness to strengthen base in Maharashtra, while sending Baluni and Rao to Rajya Sabha is being seen as an attempt to boost morale of party cadre, which has been a big a factor in its back to back electoral victories.

The BJP list also includes some dominant caste leaders. Kirori Lal Meena, an influential caste leader who had fought against BJP in the last Assembly polls in Rajasthan, has been welcomed back in the with a Rajya Sabha ticket. Rajasthan is going to polls this year and serving Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government is perceived to be facing anti-incumbency.

All BJP nominees are expected to win due to party’s dominance in a number of state assemblies.

Baluni, who heads BJP’s media departments, has been fielded from Uttarakhand. While Rao, a spokesperson and a familiar face in television debates, is fielded from Uttar Pradesh. The party has given a ticket to former Kerala BJP chief V Muralidharan, who will be its second candidate from Maharashtra.

Saroj Pandey, a senior party functionary who lost the Lok Sabha polls in 2014, has been fielded from Chhattisgarh. Other names include Madan Lal Saini from Rajasthan, Lt Gen D P Vats (retd) from Haryana, Kailash Soni and Ajay Pratap Singh from Madhya Pradesh, Chandrasekhar from Karnataka and Sameer Oraon from Jharkhand.

BJP’s 18 candidates

UP: Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Sakal Deep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam, Dr Anil Jain, G V L Narasimha Rao, Harnath Singh Yadav

Maharashtra: Narayan Rane, V Muraleedharan

Karnataka: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Haryana: Lt Gen (retd) D P Vats

Uttarakhand: Anil Baluni

Chhattsigarh: Saroj Pandey

Rajasthan: Kirodi Lal Meena, Madan Lal Saini

MP: Kailash Soni, Ajay Pratap Singh

Congress

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress on Sunday announced name of its 10 Rajya Sabha candidates. Surprising many, Congress didn’t renominate any of the candidates, except party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi to contest from West Bengal.

Party’s list included names of Amee Yagnik and former Union minister Naranbhai Ratwa from Gujarat. Journalist Kumar Ketkar from Maharashtra, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu from Jharkhand, and Rajmani Patel from Madhya Pradesh were other candidates who made the cut.

The list also included L Hanumanthaiah, Syed Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrasekhar from Karnataka. Party members Porika Balram Naik has been nominated to contest from Telangana. As per some reports, the party has preferred local leaders from some of the states going to polls next year. The crucial Rajya Sabha election for 58 seats is slated on March 23.