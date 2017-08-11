Rajya Sabha bids farewell to Hamid Ansari, MPs recall memories with former Vice President

Former Vice-President of India Hamid Ansari ended his second five-year term on Thursday. (PTI)

Former Vice-President of India Hamid Ansari ended his second five-year term on Thursday. Ansari who had performed the difficult task of running Rajya Sabha for as long as 10 long years as the Chairman of the Upper House, was accorded a warm farewell by the leaders in Rajya Sabha yesterday. Recalling his long association and his first memories of Ansari, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad referred to their mutual love for golf. He said that retirement would now give the chairman time to pursue it even though he himself had been forced to give it up.

After working throughout for 10 years with Ansari, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his tribute was quoted as saying, “…You called us ‘a federation of anarchists’ — some of us, and I was one of the culprits in that, we wanted the chair to set up a precedent of expunging its own remarks. Rather than taking offence to it, you used that as an opportunity for a democratic debate on whether there was anything objectionable in the word ‘anarchists’, and the debate took an interesting dimension whether anarchists can at all have a federation, because each anarchist is a solo player who plays for himself and can never join others. The debate didn’t end, but I do recollect the memory of that debate. A few days ago, you called me and actually found yourself vindicated where somewhere in the world the anarchists had formed a federation and you thought it was a vindication of your use of the English language itself.”

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the contribution of Hamid Ansari as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha. PM said Ansari could maintain a delicate balance in the Upper House because of his “intellectual capability and skills”, as reported by PTI. PM also said the various decisions Ansari took as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha have something concrete to offer. While the former PM Manmohan Singh recalled his memories and called Ansari as friend, philosopher and guide, he was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, “As prime minister of India, I received maximum possible guidance and cooperation from you. For me, Mr Chairman, you have been a friend, philosopher and guide.” CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, who himself is retiring, said Ansari stood like a rock to protect the rights of the House.