Rajya Rani Express derailment: Suresh Prabhu announces compensation of Rs 50,000 for those injured

The Railways have announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 50,000 each to the injured. (PTI)

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announcing compensation worth Rs. 50,000 each for the severely injured and Rs. 25,000 each for the injured in the 22454 Meerut City-Lucknow Jn. Rajya Rani express derailment, the Railways have also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 50,000 each to the injured. Earlier in the day, the train got derailed near the Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath instructed state cabinet minister Baldev Aulakh to extend all possible help to the injured. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu also ordered an inquiry into the derailment saying that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.Prabhu also said he was personally monitoring the situation and has directed the senior officers to rush to the spot.

CPRO of Northern Railway, Neeraj Sharma told ANI, “The incident happened between Munda Pandey and Rampur stations of the northern railways. At least eight coaches were derailed at 8: 05 a.m. Fortunately, there is no major injury to any passenger. Only one or two persons have suffered minor injuries.”

Sharma further informed that DRM Mordabad along with his team have reached the accident site.

“Because of this accident one line is blocked, so traffic will be disrupted on this line, the other line is functional, and we will try to take traffic from the other line. However, the relief and rescue operation is under control,” Saxena told ANI.

The upline is clear and the train operation on this line has already started, whereas the down line has been infringed and efforts are on to clear it.