Rajouri Garden bypoll: Counting begins as AAP, BJP and Congress seek to gain mileage ahead of MCD Elections

The counting of votes today began at the Rajouri Garden constituency in Delhi.The voting was held on April 9.The constituency has around 1.6 lakh electors. The seat fell vacant early this year after AAP’s Jarnail Singh quit as MLA to contest Punjab Assembly poll against SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal. Along with EVMs, the reliability of which has been questioned by the AAP, voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPATs) are being used at all the 166 polling stations of the west Delhi constituency.

For the BJP and the Congress, success in the bye-election is crucial for their continuing relevance in the city’s politics while it will be a test for the AAP’s popularity.

The AAP has come up with a new face – Harjeet Singh – for the election while the Congress has fielded Meenakshi Chandela, who belongs to a politically influential family of the area.

The BJP-SAD combine has fielded veteran Manjinder Singh Sirsa who had won the seat in 2013.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken had said the bypoll was a referendum on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s two-year rule and expressed confidence about winning the election. “This bypoll is very important and the Congress will win this election. The contest is mainly between the Congress and the BJP. This is directly parliamentary election,” the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief said.

AAP candidate Harjeet Singh had exuded confidence about pulling off a victory, saying people understand that having an MLA from the ruling party is essential for the area’s holistic development.

The bypoll saw low turnout of 47 per cent and snags in VVPAT machines at multiple booths and one EVM.

The VVPAT (Voter-verifiable paper audit trail) machines, which were used across the 166 polling booths, had to be changed at around 38 places while one EVM (electronic voting machine) was also replaced, Chief Electoral Officer Chandra Bhushan Kumar said.

VVPAT is a machine which dispenses a slip with the symbol of the party a person has voted for. The slip drops in a box but the voter cannot take it home.

The polling stations remained largely desolate in the first few hours of polling which began at 8 AM. The turnout was 11 per cent at 11 AM, 35 per cent at 3 PM, 44 per cent at 5 PM.

By 6 PM, around 47 per cent of the 1.6 lakh electorate had exercised their franchise. The final figure will however be available only tomorrow, Kumar told PTI.

The constituency had recorded 68 per cent voting in 2013 and 72 per cent in 2015.

(With agency inputs)