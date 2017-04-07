Rajouri Garden bypoll a referendum on Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Dubbing the Rajouri Garden Assembly bypoll a “referendum” on the Kejriwal government, senior SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal today said Akali-BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa will register a “massive” victory. (Source: PTI)

Dubbing the Rajouri Garden Assembly bypoll a “referendum” on the Kejriwal government, senior SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal today said Akali-BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa will register a “massive” victory. The ex-deputy CM of Punjab was campaigning for Sirsa. “Basically, it is a referendum on the Kejriwal government. It will reflect the feelings of the people of Delhi who are deeply distressed by over two years of AAP rule,” he said.

Badal said “more than 37” AAP candidates “lost” their security deposits in recently concluded elections in Punjab and the party will face the “same fate” in the April 9 bypoll. Participating in a roadshow and an election rally on the last day of campaigning in support of Sirsa, Union minster Smriti Irani also hit out at the Kejriwal government accusing it of “miserably failing” to fulfill promises made to the people in the 2015 Assembly elections.

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari had campaigned for Sirsa yesterday. Bollywood actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal also campaigned for him. Sirsa is pitted against Congress candidate Meenakshi Chandela and AAP’s Harjeet Singh in a three-cornered contest. The seat fell vacant early this year after AAP’s Jarnail Singh quit as MLA to contest Punjab Assembly poll against SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal which he lost.