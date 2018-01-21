Rajnath warns Pakistan: India can kill its enemies not only on this side, but on that side of the border too

Amidst rising tensions between India-Pakistan over border skirmishes for the past three days that has seen deaths of as many as three army jawans, two BSF personnel and six civilians, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday flayed the neighbouring country over the repeated ceasefire violations. (Twitter)

Amidst rising tensions between India-Pakistan over border skirmishes for the past three days that has seen deaths of as many as three army jawans, two BSF personnel and six civilians, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday flayed the neighbouring country over the repeated ceasefire violations. Rajnath Singh maintained that Pakistan is the reason why relationship between both the countries turned bad. “We want to maintain good relations with our neighbour but they don’t stop doing mischief. We have given a strong message to the world that India can kill its enemies not only on this side, but on that side of the border as well”, said the Home Minister. Pakistan had been intensely shelling and firing small weapons in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the past three days and committed multiple unprovoked ceasefire violations.

Mortar shelling on border outposts had forced almost 10,000 residents to migrate to safe places from their hamlets as the authorities sounded red alert and asked people to move. Over 300 educational institutes along the International Border and LoC in the Jammu region have been closed for the next three days by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in the wake of increased tension due to the shelling. Almost 1000 people have been placed at camps at RS Pura sector. Pakistan forces have been directly targeting civilian villages to cause death and destructions, but the BSF gave them a befitting reply. In BSF’s retaliation, four Pakistani Rangers were killed. Besides, their petroleum, lubricants and ammunition dump were also demolished by our forces.

On Saturday, protests marred proceedings in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after the opposition National Conference (NC) and Congress MLAs staged a walkout in protest against the PDP-BJP government over the killing of civilians and jawans in the firing. NC slammed the BJP for failing to safeguard the lives of jawans along the border and targeted MoS in PMO Jitendra Singh of accusing the NC of being ‘anti-national’. The NC and Congress raised anti-BJP slogans while the BJP resorted to sloganeering against Pakistan and accused the incumbent government of irresponsible behaviour.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh for the fourth time this week and condemned Indian forces for ceasefire violations. The Foreign Office alleged that India violated over 150 ceasefires this year and accused the Indian troops of deliberately targeting civilians on their side. Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammed Faisal said that India violated over 1,900 ceasefire violations in 2017 and urged that the Indian side should permit UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its authorised role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.