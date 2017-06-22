Rajnath Singh’s Mongolia visit postponed

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

The forthcoming visit of Home Minister Rajnath Singh to Mongolia has been postponed as he has suffered a hair-line fracture in the left ankle. Singh was to visit Mongolia next month. “The home minster’s visit has been postponed,” a ministry spokesperson said. Singh had suffered the fracture during a morning walk at his residence on June 18. The visit was aimed at cementing bilateral ties between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2015 visited Mongolia. A Mongolian delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Khurelsukh Ukhna, had met the Union home minister in November last year.

Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established on December 24, 1955. India was the first country outside then Socialist Bloc to establish diplomatic ties with Mongolia. India had supported Mongolia in getting United Nations and Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) berths. Both the countries share the concern on terrorism.