Rajnath Singh to focus on electrifying villages, setting up mobile towers in LWE areas

Home Minister Rajnath Singh after reviewing the Maoist affected areas in detail has decided to focus on electrifying the villages and setting up telecom towers in the Left-wing extremist (LWE) areas for mobile connectivity. The detailed report which came after the survey suggests that 2,187 mobile towers set up in the Maoist-affected areas had dated technology which were unable to generate intelligence as expected, according to an official.

The Indian Express reported that Singh has asked the telecom department for an improvement in technology and also told it to incorporate the latest technology in connectivity. He has asked the companies to provide 4G and use optic fibre for the 2,000 mobile towers which will be set up in the red corridors, according to an official.

An MHA official said that the mobile towers set up at the LWE affected areas lacked the bandwidth, therefore, it could not be used. “It was felt that the mobile towers installed in LWE areas do not have bandwidth and security agencies are unable to utilise them,” the official said. The worst affected area in terms of teledensity is Bijapur in Chhattisgarh.

When 25 CRPF personnel had died in Chattisgarh, it was then that the government had asked for a detailed review of 10 Maoist affected states four months ago. Rajnath Singh has urged the state governments to improve the condition of electricity in these areas. It was concluded that 35 districts were the worst affected among which 48,059 villages which had been identified for intensive electrification. An official said, “work has been completed in 18,452 villages… rest… likely to be completed by the end of this year.”