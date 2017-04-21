Rajnath Singh tells all states to ensure safety of Kashmiris

Condemning the alleged incidents of harassment of Kashmiri youths outside J-K, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today asked all the states to ensure their safety. (Reuters)

Condemning the alleged incidents of harassment of Kashmiri youths outside J-K, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today asked all the states to ensure their safety. “I have come to know that there were a few incidents of misbehaviour towards Kashmiris in some places. I appeal to all the chief ministers to ensure security of Kashmiris in their states. “I appeal to everyone to consider the Kashmiri youths as their own brethren and treat them well,” he told reporters here. The Home Minister said an advisory is being sent by his ministry to all the states for the safety and security of Kashmiris living there. Singh’s statement came in the wake of reports alleging that Kashmiri students in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were receiving threats.

Condemning the incidents, the Home Minister said proper inquiry should be initiated in each case and strongest possible action should be taken against the guilty. Singh said that Kashmiris are like any other Indian. “The contributions of the people of Kashmir in nation building are immense. They are like any other Indian. I appeal to everyone to consider the Kashmiri youths as their own brethren and treat them well.

They are part of the family,” he said. Reports from Rajasthan said tension prevailed in Chittorgarh on Wednesday when a group of locals clashed with a few Kashmiri students of Mewar university after they were allegedly called “stone pelters” and taunted over a video showing a CRPF jawan being heckled in the Kashmir Valley. Also, hoardings asking Kashmiri students to leave Uttar Pradesh have appeared in Meerut.