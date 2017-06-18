Rajnath Singh suffers leg fracture during morning walk

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has suffered a fracture during his morning walk at his residence in New Delhi today. (Source: PTI)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh suffered a fracture during his morning walk at his residence in New Delhi today. The 65-year-old was taken to AIIMS where his leg was plastered, an aide of the minister told news wire service PTI. Rajnath Singh returned home soon after the incident. Earlier today the Home Minister appealed for calm in the strife-torn Darjeeling. Rajnath appealed to the residents of the scenic hill town to not to resort to violence. The Home Minister said, ”In a democracy resorting to violence will not result in resolving the situation”. He added that the issue can be resolved only through mutual dialogue. Rajnath appealed to the residents a day after three protesters were killed during protests, according to the Indian Express.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also appraised the Home Minister Rajnath Singh about the situation in the hilly areas of the northern part of West Bengal, according to ANI. Earlier, as per reports from the Indian Express, Rajnath had spoken to Mamata and offered to resolve the tense situation in Darjeeling.

Mamata Banerjee, according to the Indian Express, had told the Home Minister that she will not let West Bengal be divided.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) is demanding that a separate state of Gorkhaland be carved out of the hill areas of North Bengal. The GJM intensified its demand for a separate claiming that Bengali was being forced upon the residents of the hill areas of the state who have Nepali roots. The GJM has also alleged that the state police had killed two protesters in Singmari area on Saturday. The police, on the other hand, have denied firing on the protesters, according to a PTI report.