Rajnath Singh speaks with Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Governor

Communal clashes had broken out in the Basirhat sub-division on Tuesday night following an objectionable Facebook post.Several shops were vandalised, police vehicles torched and roads were blocked by mobs as the violence erupted. (Photo: IE)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday spoke with West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take stock of the communal situation in the states North 24 Parganas district.Communal clashes had broken out in the Basirhat sub-division on Tuesday night following an objectionable Facebook post.Several shops were vandalised, police vehicles torched and roads were blocked by mobs as the violence erupted.

The central government had on Tuesday dispatched three companies of paramilitary forces to the Baduria region on the state government’s request to bring the situation under control.The Home Minister is also said to have advised the Chief Minister and the Governor to resolve their issues after the two indulged in a war of words over the incident.