Rajnath Singh says saddened at family war in Samajwadi Party

Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh on Sunday regretted the tussle in Uttar Pradesh’s ruling Samajwadi Party and said that it is sad to see the family feud in the party. “We don’t get happiness by seeing feud in any party or family,” Rajnath said. Earlier too he was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party does not want to take advantage of any family feud and cannot express happiness about the same. He stated the incident was an ‘internal affair’ of the party.

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Hum kisi party aur pariwaar mein bikhraav, kalah dekh kar khush nahi hotey says HM Rajnath Singh on #SPFeud pic.twitter.com/3ffTRgB4KK — ANI (@ANI_news) January 8, 2017

In wake of the growing feud between the two warring factions of the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh earlier in the day categorically stated that he was still the party president while his son Akhilesh Yadav is the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Mulayam, who put forth his views before the media here lashed out at his cousin and Akhilesh loyalist Ramgopal Yadav.

Rajnath Singh today was in Jharkhand at a meeting in Ranchi, where Chief Minister Raman Singh was also present. Singh also spoke about the affect of Centre’s move of demonetising high-value notes on Maoist and said that the note-ban drive has hit the Maoist finances in a significant way and has called on them to give up violence. He expressed the hope that the problem could be resolved in a few years with such decisions. Singh made the comments after attending a review meeting of the Maoists insurgency situation in Jharkhand. Not only this he also highlighted the issue of growing cyber-terrorism threat today and said that hacking is also a big threat.