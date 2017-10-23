Rajnath Singh says Centre to start Jammu and Kashmir dialogue; names ex IB chief Dineshwar Sharma interlocutor

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Reuters)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today made a major announcement while addressing the media in the national capital and said that the Centre has decided to start a sustained dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir. Rajnath also announced that former Intelligence Bureau director Dineshwar Sharma has been appointed as the Centre’s representative or interlocutor.

On being asked whether the talks with Hurriyat leaders will be on the agenda, Rajnath Singh made it clear that the government is going to engage all political parties and stakeholders to ensure that peace is restored in the Valley. He added that Dineshwar Sharma will have the right to engage whatever parties he wishes to. He added that apart from engaging in talks with all shareholders, as a representative of the government, Dineshwar Sharma will initiate sustained and dialogue to understand legitimate aspirations of people in Jammu & Kashmir. The Home Minister said that the Centre will ensure that peace in Kashmir is maintained. Rajnath Singh said that a special focus will be on the youth of Kashmir. Earlier in September, Rajnath Singh met J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti where he discussed various issues including how to bring a lasting peace in the restive valley.