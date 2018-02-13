Rajnath Singh reviews security in Jammu and Kashmir; NSA Ajit Doval, Home Secretary attend meet

The home minister stressed the need for immediate action to check infiltration attempts from across the border, the home ministry official said. (PTI)

For the second consecutive day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where two terror attacks in three days left 10 people, including 6 Army men, dead, an official said. During a half an hour meeting, the home minister took stock of the prevailing situation in the troubled state, which saw an attack on an Army camp in Jammu and a gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. The home minister stressed the need for immediate action to check infiltration attempts from across the border, the home ministry official said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and chief of intelligence agencies attended the meeting. Singh was briefed about the steps taken for strengthening the perimeter security of camps and bases of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said. The home minister was informed that the highest level of security had been put in place in the entire state and steps were being taken to foil attempts by terrorists to attack security forces.

Six Army men, including two junior commissioned officers (JCOs), and the father of a soldier were killed by terrorists who struck at the sprawling camp of the 36 Brigade of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) on Saturday. Three heavily armed terrorists were also killed in the encounter. Security forces killed two LeT terrorists who hid in a building after a failed attempt to attack a CRPF camp, ending a 32-hour gunbattle in downtown Srinagar. A paramilitary jawan was also killed in the ensuing gunfight yesterday.