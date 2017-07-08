Rajnath Singh reviews MHA expenditure for first quarter

Rajnath Singh expressed satisfaction over the expenses and asked the officials to maintain the same tempo and also to ensure that the budget utilisation crosses 50 per cent by the end of September. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the expenditure made by the Ministry for the first quarter of this financial year, an official statement said. “The ministry has utilized about 27 per cent of the budget during first three months (April to June, 2017), out of total budget of Rs 83,823.30 crores for 2017-18,” it said. Rajnath Singh expressed satisfaction over the expenses and asked the officials to maintain the same tempo and also to ensure that the budget utilisation crosses 50 per cent by the end of September. Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajiv Gauba, Secretary, Border Management Sanjeevani Kutty, Special Secretary Rina Mitra and senior officers from all the divisions were also present in the meeting.