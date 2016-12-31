Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi’s ‘pro-people’ announcements

Union minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcements for the poor and weaker sections of the society saying the NDA government was dedicated to their welfare.

In a statement, he said the decisions announced by the prime minister in his televised address were “pro-people and pro-development” and that Modi was “taking the country forward with his vision and leadership”. “The prime minister has once again made it clear that the NDA government is dedicated to the welfare of the poor and weaker sections of the society,” Singh said.

You may also like to watch this video:

He said Modi announced two new housing schemes and lowered the interest rates which will help achieve the dream of housing for all by 2022.

“The decision to give relief to farmers on interest payments and conversion of three crore Kisan Credit Cards into Rupay cards will be very helpful,” Singh said.