Rajnath Singh hails Army’s dedication, sacrifices

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday greeted the Army personnel and their families on the occasion of Army Day and said he salutes the force for its “dedication, discipline and supreme sacrifices”. “Greetings and best wishes to all Army personnel, veterans and their families… The Indian Army is an embodiment of courage, cohesion and competence. I salute the Army for its dedication, discipline and the supreme sacrifices made by the soldiers,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year in India in recognition of General (later Field Marshal) K.M. Cariappa’s taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army from General Sir Francis Butcher in 1949.