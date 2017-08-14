On BharatKeVeer campaign launch, Rajnath Singh donates one month’s salary to the fund for martyrs

Union ministers of state for home Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Ahir are also expected to donate their one month’s salary to the ‘BharatKeVeer’ fund soon. (Reuters)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today donated one month’s salary to a fund, which helps families of paramilitary personnel who laid down their lives fighting extremists. The cheque of Rs 1.59 lakh was handed over by the home minister to Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi here at a special function, where Singh launched a social media awareness campaign regarding the ‘BharatKeVeer’ fund, which so far gathered about Rs 15 crore, a home ministry official said. “I’m launching a social media awareness campaign regarding #BharatKeVeer on @Twitter on the eve of India’s Independence Day (sic),” he tweeted. “The security forces have made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and the people need to stand by their families to support them,” he was quoted as saying in a home ministry statement.

Union ministers of state for home Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Ahir are also expected to donate their one month’s salary to the ‘BharatKeVeer’ fund soon. Singh also launched emoji of the ‘BharatKeVeer’ fund and appealed to the citizens to support the martyrs’ families.

General public can visit the app and the website ‘BharatKeVeer’ and make a contribution to support the families of the jawans who died in the line of duty. The monetary contributions made on the website go straight into the bank account of martyred soldier’s family.

The main objective of the portal (bharatkeveer.gov.in) is to enable the public to help the families of soldiers by donating money online directly to the individual braveheart’s account or to ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ corpus. Bravehearts from the following armed forces are among the major forces included in the portal for the contribution.

They are: Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF-India), National Security Guards (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).