Rajnath Singh decodes PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech; note goes viral

PM Modi’s address to the nation from the Red Fort’s podium had covered a number of current issues. (PTI)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, has written a note on Facebook titled ‘Decoding Prime Minister’s Independence Day Speech’. PM Modi’s address to the nation from the Red Fort’s podium had covered a number of current issues. From the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy to the newly implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST), he touched upon issues that the country has been dealing with lately and also highlighted his efforts at effecting positive changes in the country.

Rajnath Singh in his post tried to reflect on certain things the Prime Minister mentioned in his speech. He wrote, “At the very outset the Prime Minister recalled the contribution and sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and martyrs, who ensured that we remain fearlessly free indicating the sensitivity of this government towards its heroes, freedom fighters and those who attained martyrdom in the line of duty. He empathised with those affected by the Gorakhpur tragedy and the recent natural calamities like floods and landslides which have affected many parts of the country.”

PM Modi on the Kashmir issue had said that the conflict can only be resolved by peace. PM had said, “Na gaali se samasya sulajhne wali hai, na goli se, samasya suljhegi har Kashmiri ko gale lagane se.” To this, Rajnath Singh gave special emphasis in his note and said that certain vested interests were keeping the state away from a reconciliation and peace.

On growth, development and role of the youngsters, PM had talked about distribution of LED lights and the youth of the nation being “Bhagya Vidhatas”. These points were reiterated by Rajnath Singh for their potential to bring forth positive change in the country across all segments. Other key takeaways from the speech that the Home Minister points to are the surgical strikes carried out under the Modi government, as well as demonetisation, and progress made on Triple Talaq and the empowerment of women.

Rajnath Singh explained, “Popular support for demonetisation, a smooth GST rollout, the citizen ownership of Swachh Bharat and people voluntarily giving up LPG subsidy to help the poor get gas connections were all examples of Team India’s Jan Bhagidari spirit, said the Prime Minister…This Jan Bhagidari is also the single most overarching theme emanating out of the Prime Minister’s speech on the 71st Independence Day. He called upon people to dedicate even the smallest things they do to the spirit of nation-building.”

Read full text here: