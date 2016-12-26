Rajnath Singh claims people’s support on ‘bold’ demonetisation step

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today claimed that people have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “bold step” to demonetise high-value currency notes and his fight against black money and corruption.(ANI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today claimed that people have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “bold step” to demonetise high-value currency notes and his fight against black money and corruption.”The Prime Minister’s bold step of demonetisation has been welcomed by the people of the country and we are grateful for that,” Singh said while addressing BJP workers here.

The prime minister’s fight against black money and corruption was “beyond any doubt” and the people of the country have expressed their gratitude by supporting him despite facing initial difficulties, the home minister said.”People did face initial difficulties after demonetisation was announced, but now they have come down considerably,” he claimed.

“People had to wait for hours in queues outside ATMs, but when told they were facing difficulties, many replied, ‘When our jawans our dying on the borders to protect our country against enemies, then why can’t we stand in queues for a few hours.’ This is the spirit of our people,” Singh said.

Modi on November 8 had announced to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, and said new notes of denominations Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 will be issued in their place, leading to a rush among people to exchange their notes at banks and withdraw new notes from ATMs. The home minister also urged party workers to take BJP government’s achievements to people and ensure that the poor benefited from their work.

“BJP is committed to the development of the poor and the farmers and they must benefit from our schemes. Only then real development will take place in the country,” he reiterated. In Assam too, he said, development would be difficult if the condition of farmers is not improved and “it is a positive thing that the party is in power at the Centre and the state”. “Party workers must realise that BJP is not here for five years. Ensure we serve people for the next 25 years,” he said.