Rajiv Pratap Rudy: I failed to communicate to people and my bosses the work done

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, former Minister of State (Independent Charge) Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, today said that he had failed to communicate his achievements to his bosses and public. “I tried my best – but even my successor (and critics will vouch for this) will need some time to deliver visible changes,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV. com. The 54-year-old was among six ministers who were asked to quit the government before the cabinet reshuffle. Rudy was replaced by Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan has retained his earlier charge as Petroleum minister and now has been given the additional charge of Skill Development.

Rudy has defended his term saying “When I was made minister in 2014, I had to look for officers, create a road map and structure…all that is there now…across the country, there are centres imparting training to youths as per the Prime Minister ‘s vision.” “I can’t take my certificate if the boss thinks that I failed. The boss is always right,” he said, adding “but yes, I failed to communicate to people and my bosses the work done under his guidance in such a short time,” he added as per NDTV.com.

Rudy is a three time MP from Saran in Bihar. “How can I create employment? My brief was to raise an employable workforce. Getting jobs to them was never envisaged in the brief given to me,” he said.

Four junior ministers — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal were elevated to the cabinet rank and nine fresh faces inducted as Ministers of State in a major rejig of his team by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exercise raised the strength of the Union Council of Ministers from 73 to 76, as per PTI.