Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy in airplane cockpit on Delhi to Ahmedabad flight, surprises colleagues. (IE)

Rajiv Pratap Rudy yesterday surprised his fellow cabinet colleagues when he boarded a plane to Delhi from Ahmedabad where he was in the cockpit of the flight. A cockpit is a compartment for the pilot, and sometimes also the crew, in an aircraft. Along with Rudy other ministers Ananth Kumar, Smriti Irani, Ajay Tamta who also rushed back to New Delhi to attend the wedding of law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s daughter were taken by surprise, the Indian Express reported. Ruddy who also holds a commercial pilot’s license was reportedly rostered to operate a service flight on honorary basis to keep his Airbus A-320 license active under DGCA rules. The Union ministers were attending a three-day textile India event in Ahmedabad. Adding glamour to the wedding ceremony, two Khan’s of Bollywood – Shah Rukh and Salman Khan attended the event. Both the actors took some time off their busy schedule to attend the marriage ceremony of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s daughter Aditi. Dressed in black suit, photographs from the wedding where both the actors were seen posing with the family of the bride are floating on the internet.