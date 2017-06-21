Rajiv Gauba to replace Rajiv Maharishi as Union Home Secretary

Gauba, who is currently serving as Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development will be immediately appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rajiv Gauba, IAS, Jharkhand cadre-1982 batch, will replace Rajiv Maharishi Union Home Secretary at the end of the latter’s term on 30th August, ANI reported on Wednesday. Gauba, who is currently serving as Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development will be immediately appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Ministry of Home Affairs. The officer will take over as Home Secretary on completion of tenure of the present incumbent Rajiv Mehrishi on same day. Gauba brings with him wide-ranging experience in senior positions at policy making and programme implementation in the Central and State Governments and in international organisations. As per a government release, Gauba, 58, hails from Punjab and is a physics graduate from Patna University. In his immediate assignment, he was appointed Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of Urban Development on 01-April-2016. Before joining the central government, Gauba was Chief Secretary, Jharkhand for 15 months. Earlier, the top bureaucrat, served in the central government in the Ministries of Home, Defence, Finance, Environment and Forests and Department of Electronics and Information Technology in senior positions. Gauba also represented the country in International Monetary Fund for four years on the Board.

