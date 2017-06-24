Rajiv Gandhi assassination: MK Stalin bats for parole to convict AG Perarivalan

He recalled the AIADMK government’s decision (in 2014) to release all the seven convicts in the case which was followed up with letters to the Union home secretary by the Tamil Nadu government. (Reuters)

Leader of Opposition and DMK Working President M K Stalin today asked why the Tamil Nadu government was hesitant to allow Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan to be released on parole. Raising the issue in the state assembly, he said the plea for parole by Perarivalan had been rejected by the Tamil Nadu government. He recalled the AIADMK government’s decision (in 2014) to release all the seven convicts in the case which was followed up with letters to the Union home secretary by the Tamil Nadu government. When such a decision was taken to release them, he asked, “Why the government is hesitant to release convicts on parole?” Citing the release of actor Sanjay Dutt on parole by the Maharashtra government, he said, Perarivalan’s case could be similarly considered. U Thaniyarasu (of Tamil Nadu Kongu Ilaignar Peravai), an ally of ruling AIADMK (Amma) too raised the issue. The development came a day after three allies of the ruling AIADMK sought the DMK’s support in raising the parole plea of Perarivalan in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Yesterday, Thaniyarasu, S Karunas (of Mukkulathor Pulipadai) and M Thamimum Ansari (of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi) walked up to Leader of Opposition M K Stalin in the House and held a brief discussion with him on the parole plea of Perarivalan.Thaniyarasu had told reporters outside the House yesterday that they had requested the DMK’s support in raising the matter in the House.