Rajinikanth launches website, app with video message day after announcing entry into politics

A day after announcing his entry into politics, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday launched a website plus an app and invited volunteers to join his as yet unnamed political outfit. Rajini launched the website rajinimandram.org, with a video message on Twitter. “I am very happy to welcome you as a forum member on this website. This process will not only serve as a medium for communication, but also a tool for integrating all sections of people who want a good change in Tamil Nadu. With the cooperation and support of all of you, we all work together to create a Tamil Nadu rich in all walks of life,” the welcome message on the website reads.

Rajinikanth had announced his entry into politics on Sunday after holding a six-day long “meet and photo session” programme, where he allowed his fans to come closer to him. The megastar said that that he will “definitely enter politics” and his party will contest in all the 234 constituencies in next assembly elections. The party may not contest the next local body elections, he said, adding that he will take a call about the (2019) Lok Sabha polls when the time comes. “Democracy is at high risk. Whatever happened in the last one year in Tamil Nadu has made everyone mute in shame. If I don’t take a decision at this moment, that will haunt me until death… It’s time for a political change, time to change the system,” Rajini had said. On Sunday, Rajinikanth referred to the Bhagvad Gita and said, “Krishna told Arjuna to do his duty. He said he will take care of the rest. Go to war, if you win, you will rule. If you die, you will die as a hero.”

He also appealed his cadres to guard the party. “I want cadres who guard the people. I want a police who do not work as slaves for political bosses. I need such an army. And I will be the guard representing people to look after this state,” he had said.

Earlier, BJP state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Rajinikanth’s political outfit will be part of NDA for 2019 polls. While DMK working president M K Stalin did not agree that his party will be negatively impacted. Asked how Rajinikanth’s move will impact DMK, Stalin said it has nothing to do with DMK’s politics. “We will continue to do our work,” he added.