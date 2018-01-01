Rajinikanth, politics and BJP-link: Here is all you want to know

Rajinikanth has finally announced that he will join politics. His announcement triggered a debate whether his entry will be a paradigm shift or not.

Rajinikanth has finally announced that he will join politics. His announcement triggered a debate whether his entry will be a paradigm shift or not. His decision comes at a time when the state is witnessing a political churning after the death of chief minister and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa and virtual retirement of nonagenarian DMK chief M Karunanidhi. Amid a thunderous applause from his fans, Rajinikanth, clad in a white kurta, declared, “I am joining politics and it is for sure.” Espousing a new line of “spiritual politics,” the 67-year-old actor, whose inimitable style and quick reflexes have won the hearts of cine-goers over the decades, said his (yet-to-be named) party would contest all the 234 seats in the next Assembly polls, due in 2021. The party would be launched ahead of the state election at “an appropriate time”, Rajinikanth said.

BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan has already said that Rajinikanth’s political outfit will be part of NDA for 2019 polls. “His move may not only spoil the chances of DMK in the next polls, it may also kill other possibilities of emerging political alternatives. The impact will be more on smaller parties, as Rajinikanth is trying to translate his matinee idol image,” says Ramu Manivannan, senior professor of politics at University of Madras, said.

DMK working president M K Stalin did not agree that his party will be negatively impacted. Asked how Rajinikanth’s move will impact DMK, Stalin said it has nothing to do with DMK’s politics. “We will continue to do our work,” he added.

A senior PMK leader said Rajinikanth may do a repeat of what Captain Vijayakanth’s DMDK did to the PMK and other smaller parties a decade ago. But, the leader, added, “Rajinikanth may get a maximum of 10 per cent votes in his first election but he cannot sustain for long (in Tamil Nadu politics), as his pro-BJP stand is already being questioned.” Claiming that Rajinikanth has been given an “assignment” by BJP, D Ravikumar, general secretary of VCK, said his political entry is not a threat for parties in the entire state, “unlike” that of M G Ramachandran. Manivannan also said Rajinikanth’s “acting as a front of BJP will not help him in Tamil Nadu politics”.