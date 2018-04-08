Rajinikanth on Cauvery Water issue: ‘Time is not right for IPL match’

Interacting with media in Tamil language, Rajinikanth asked his followers to wear black badges in protest against the IPL match.

In what seemed as his longest media address since he announced formation of his political outfit, Rajinikanth on Sunday said the time is not right for an Indian Premier League match to be organised in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai. Interacting with media in Tamil language, Rajinikanth asked his followers to wear black badges in protest against the IPL match.

Rajinikanth’s statement came at a time when Tamil actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay, M Nassar and Vishal joined a protest demanding the formation of Cauvery Management Board (CMB). Dhanush, who is the son in law of Rajinikanth, was also seen at the protest.

A massive protest against the Centre is on in Tamil Nadu for setting up of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB). A number of political parties, along with the other protesting groups, are demanding the formation of CMB at the earliest to implement the Supreme Court’s February 16 verdict on water allocation among Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

The Supreme Court had reduced Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water. However, the top court allowed the state to extract 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin to tackle its pressing need for the drinking water.

A massive protest is on in Tamil Nadu for setting up of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB). A number of political parties, along with the other protesting groups, are demanding the CMB be set up at the earliest to implement the Supreme Court’s February 16 verdict on water allocation among the riparian states.

In a decision, the Supreme Court had reduced Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water. However, the top court allowed the state to extract 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin to tackle its pressing need for the drinking water.

As per a report, members of the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Association (CRRA) blocked rail traffic in Thanjavur. Two express trains were stopped by the protesters.

Meanwhile a number of organisations are also opposing holding IPL matches in state’s capital Tamil Nadu. Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, an organisation which has opposed holding IPL matches, held a “rail-roko” demonstration in Chidambaram. The CRRA in Mannargudi held a protest and in Nagapattinam, volunteers of actor Vijay’s fan club staged a protest at the seashore. In Dharmapuri, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran held a protest demonstration.

Speaking on the issue, Nam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman said Tamil Nadu was in no mood for a cricket match in view of agitations for the CMB. The leader asked the organisers to either postpone it or hold the match elsewhere. “If they still choose to hold it, we will lay a siege and not allow anyone to enter the stadium,” he told reporters in Nagore.

Further inputs awaited