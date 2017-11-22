Rajinikanth: No pressing need for me to join politics at the moment

A huge poster of Rajinikanth (Image Source Reuters)

Filmstars and sportspersons joining politics is not a new thing, however, if the person in question is superstar Rajinikanth then it is a massive moment for the fans in general and the political spectrum, however, when reporters asked Rajinikanth when he will join politics, he gave them a yes and no answer. The superstar said that there is no pressing need for him to join politics at the moment. This indicates that the actor will not join politics right now but in future, this can change. The actor who has a huge fan following, especially in South India, said that he will be meeting his supporters next month after his birthday. He said that he will meet fans only after his birthday on December 12. The actor interacted with media when he returned to Chennai after visiting the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh.

Rajinikanth has in recent times suggested the possibility of joining politics. On an earlier occasion, while addressing his supporters, he had urged them to be “ready for war” when the time came, and said the “system is rotten”. Another film celebrity, Kamal Haasan has been very vocal about a possible political career. He said he would be willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decided to enter politics.

Rajinikanth on Tuesday paid a visit to Mantralayam, a pilgrim village located on the banks of Tungabhadra river in Andhra Pradesh. The actor, who is an adherent follower of Raghavendra Swamy, offered his prayers at the temple and took blessings from the head priest of the temple. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Kaala, which is directed by Pa Ranjith. It is the actor’s second film with the young director after delivering a blockbuster film Kabali last year.

Rajinikanth is also awaiting the release of his mega-budget sci-fi film 2.0, whose release has been delayed more than once due to post-production reasons. The movie also stars Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. Amid growing expectations, the filmmakers have been teasing the fans with the postponement of its theatrical release.