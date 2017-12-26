I am not new to politics. I will announce a decision on December 31: Rajinikanth

According to the All-India Rajinikanth Fans Association, Rajinikanth would meet around 1000 fans per day.

Superstar Rajinikanth is on a spree to meet with all the fans possible. In a six-day event leading up to the New Year’s eve, Thalaiva will meet up with his fans in a ‘Fan Fest’. It is speculated that on New Year’s eve, Rajinikanth is likely to announce his political stance on whether he will join politics or not. But, so far nothing concrete has been confirmed from the superstar himself. The 67-year-old actor in May hinted that he may enter politics and said that the possibility of joining was not completely ruled out by him. He said that when the time comes he would take the path of politics “if god willing”.

During the ‘Fan Fest,’ Rajinikanth will meet fans and fans can even grab an opportunity to click a selfie with him. According to the All-India Rajinikanth Fans Association, Rajinikanth would meet around 1000 fans per day. Rajinikanth has decided to do this fest owing to lesser opportunity to meet fans last year.

On December 26, Rajinikanth met with fans in Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai.

During his meet up, Thalaiva said, “One needs to have a vision for politics.” During the meet up he also said that serving the people is more important. We need to have a vision before entering politics. He also said, “I am not new to politics. I got delayed.Entering is equal to victory”. He concluded his speech by stating, “On December 31, I will announce my plans for the politics”.

Earlier, Rajinikanth had been a part of DMK way back in 1996. He supported DMK in Tamil Nadu assembly elections but could not continue and brushed aside the political stint as an accident. In November, the superstar said that he had no hurry to enter politics. Even his co-star Kamal Haasan said that he would work with Rajinikanth if he decides to enter politics.

Meanwhile, in what only be decided as good news for Rajinikanth fans, 2.0 release date has finally been announced. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that the movie will now release in April 2018. “#2Point0 to release on 27 April 2018… Stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar… Directed by Shankar,” Taran Adarsh wrote while adding that the film can repeat the history of success just like Baahubali 2 this year. Earlier the film, which was supposed to release in December this year, was shifted to a January 26 release due to some post-production work.