Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan chopper ride turns showstopper and it wasn’t even in India; see black and white truth

In a true Tamil blockbuster style, superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan flew in together in a chopper in the national stadium in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. Both actors were there to attend a fundraising programme featuring around 250 people, which also included a number of Tamil film actors. As the two actors alighted from the chopper, with fans cheering wildly, Rajinikanth was seen wearing mid-night black while Kamal Hassan was seen in contrast in pure white. The black and white contrast was eye-ball grabbing indeed. The duo were definitely sending a message to the public at large and the fans. Both the actors have acted together in a number of films since 1980’s in which often Kamal Haasan played the hero while Rajinikanth played anti-hero roles.

While Kamal Haasan has announced his political ambitions in November last year, Rajinikanth on December 31 announced he would form a political party, which would contest in all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu in next Assembly polls. Welcoming Rajinikanth’s movie, Kamal Haasan had tweeted, “I greet Rajini’s social concern and political debut. Welcome, welcome.” Announcing his plan to form a political party, Rajinikanth had also said that he would consider whether to contest the 2019 general elections at the right time. While acknowledging that it would not be an easy task to start a political party and contest in the election, the superstar had said it had to be done.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rajinikanth met DMK chief M Karunanidhi at the later’s in Chennai and enquired about this health. The megastar who was dressed in a white shirt and black pant, exchanged New Year greetings with the nonagenarian, as per PTI, DMK sources described the meeting as a courtesy call. Party’s working president M K Stalin was also present on the occasion.

Rajinikanth has vowed to create a political revolution in the state for a better life for future generations.He also launched a mobile app and website this, as part of his efforts to mobilise cadres for his proposed party. the actor’s decision to enter politics has come at a time when there is a vacuum in the power corridors of Tamil Nadu, after the demise of former chief minister Jayalalitha and virtual retirement of DMK supremo Karunanidhi who has been inactive in politics due to ill health.