Rajinikanth is illiterate and unfit for politics, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: ANI)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday lashed out at superstar Rajinikanth once again. While addressing the media on the issue whether Thalaiva Rajinikanth should enter politics, he said, “He (Rajinikanth) is illiterate and is unfit for politics,” news agency ANI reported. This is not the first time when the BJP leader attacked the South Indian superstar. Earlier in the month of May, Swamy attacked the superstar over reports of his joining politics, which is a long-standing demand of the actors’ fans and many political parties have also ‘approached’ him in the past. On June 22, Rajinikanth dropped hints of entering politics while saying that he is calculating his prospects and would announce once he finalizes. “I have not denied it. We are discussing and yet to take a decision. Once I take a decision I will inform you,” he said.

Earlier in the month of May too, the BJP advised the superstar to stay out of politics. He said, ‘Rajini’s sense of politics is very bad’, and the went on to underline that by saying the superstar is ‘not well educated.’ This quote by the leader came after Rajini while addressing his fans after a period of 8 years said, “….If God willing, I will enter politics tomorrow. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won’t work with such people.”

Rajinikanth even asked his fans to them to ‘prepare for war.’ He had said, “When a war comes, they will come to the rescue of their motherland. I have a profession, work, duty and so do you. Go to your places, do your duty, take care of your vocation. Let us face the war when it comes.”

Earlier in the week, the 66-year-old actor who met a delegation of 16 farmers, led by P Ayyakannu told them that their request would be forwarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had pledged Rs one crore for the same, as reported by PTI.