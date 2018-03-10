Rajinikanth heads for Himalayas for two weeks, reason behind visit unclear

Rajinikanth’s two films are also likely to release this year.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth who is known to leave for mountains before the release of his films, left for the Himalayas on Saturday. The superstar will reportedly stay in the mountains for almost two weeks. The actor, however, did not explain the reason behind his visit. During these trips, Rajinikanth is believed to be visiting caves where sage Mahavatar Babaji is said to have lived. The actor is also expected to spend some time at the meditation centre which he built along with his friends to celebrate hundred years of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS). This society is a not-for-profit religious organisation, which was started by Paramahansa Yogananda in 1917.

Last year on, December 31, the actor announced his decision to enter politics. He had also confirmed that his candidates will contest from all constituencies in Tamil Nadu during the next state elections. After his announcement, the actor has also been trying to get support through his own website. District bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram are also being appointed slowly and steadily.

At a private college recently, the actor also made his first political speech. Not only the actor apologised for the trouble his banners caused, he also took on several trolls. While pointing out that there is a leadership crisis in the state, the actor also said he decided to enter politics to fill that vacuum.

“The politicians ask why actors are entering politics. We don’t enter the film industry, they say. I am not talking about other people, I am speaking for myself. I am doing my job well. But are the politicians doing it properly,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“People ask me why I didn’t enter politics when Jayalalithaa was alive. They question me if I exploited the vacuum in politics. There is a vacuum. There is a space for a good leader. Nobody can argue that Jayalalithaa was a great leader. Nobody could question her leadership. On the other hand, there was Karunanidhi on the other hand. There were great leaders. He is also now not well. There is a space for a good leader and I coming to fill that space,” he added as per the paper.

Rajinikanth’s two films are also likely to release this year. The first one is Kaala which is scheduled to release on April 27. His other movie Shankar’s 2.0 will release in the second half of the year due to pending VFX work.