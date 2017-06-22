Rajinikanth entry into politics: Thalaivar sets September deadline for disclosure

Rajinikanth said, “In September or October I’ll meet my fans. I’ll answer all questions.” (Source: ANI)

Superstar Rajinikanth today said he would meet his fans in either September or October and may clear all the doubts about the possibilities of joining politics. Thalaiva also said whenever he will take a decision to enter politics he will give an answer to all the queries. According to an ANI report, Rajinikanth, when asked about the possibility of his joining politics, said, “In September or October I’ll meet my fans. Whenever I’ll decide to enter politics, I’ll answer all questions.”

The Indian Express had reported that an agency in Bengaluru is helping the superstar in entering politics. The agency as per the report is studying the voting pattern of the people of Tamil Nadu and is also looking into the agendas that the superstar could pursue. In a meeting with friends and well-wishers the actor had hinted that he could launch his own party, he also suggested that he could realign his party with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has been asking the Superstar to join the party and have extended an invite to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Those close to Rajinikanth have told the Indian Express that the BJP has told the actor that they will help him float his own party. The same sources also said that his advisers are also planning to get prominent faces from other parties into his Thalivar’s party if the star decides to start his own political outfit. AIADMK’s Ma Foi Pandiarajan who was the former Tamil Nadu school education minister is reportedly being considered to be approached. Pandiarajan joined the O Panneerselvam camp in February this year, according to the Indian Express.