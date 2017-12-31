Live: Rajinikanth enters politics, will contest in upcoming Assembly elections

The superstar also mentioned that in the next assembly elections, his party will be contesting for 232 constituencies in the state.

Rajinikanth took his fans by a big surprise after he finally announced his entry into politics. Rajnikanth in a huge public gathering today at Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam announced his ”definite” entry to politics. Rajinikanth said, ”In next assembly elections I will form a party and will contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu.” Rajnikanth while addressing the crowd said that democracy is in bad shape right now, all other states have been making fun of it. ” I will feel guilty if I don’t take this decision now, ” he said. Aiming to change the face of politics in Tamil Nadu Rajinikanth set foot. The superstar also mentioned that in the next assembly elections, his party will be contesting for 232 constituencies in the state.

”In the name of democracy politicians are robbing us of our own money on our own land. We need to bring a change from the base, ” said Rajnikanth. He also said that ‘spirituality’ and ‘honesty’ will be his slogans. Talking about the current state of politics, the ‘Thalaiva’ called for a complete change in the democratic system, and urged for a more honest and transparent system to emerge. Rajinikanth, who announced his entry as a ‘guardian of the protectors of democracy’, also expressed his fear of the media, and remembered late actor, humorist and political analyst, Cho Ramaswamy, on this occasion.

But Rajnikanth’s announcement has met with different reactions from the political landscape who have welcomed the move with mixed views. ”He only announced he is entering politics, had no details or documents, he is illiterate. Its only media hype, people of Tamil Nadu are intelligent, ” BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said soon after his announcement.

Earlier this week, the actor, while addressing his fans in the Tamil Nadu capital, had announced that he would disclose his political plans on December end.”I am not new to politics. I’m there since 1996. I got delayed. Entering is equal to victory. I will announce a decision on December 31,” he had said. There have been widespread speculations in Tamil Nadu that the superstar would take a plunge into politics very soon. Rajinikanth’s wife Latha had also said it was her husband’s decision and would accept and respect whatever decision he takes.