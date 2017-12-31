Rajinikanth enters politics: From cheers to boos, here’s how Thalaivar broke Twitter; check reactions

There’s no doubt about the fact that the superstar enjoys a huge following in not only in the south but the whole of the country.

Rajinikanth has announced his entry into politics and also said he would be forming his own political party. Rajni entering the political landscape can come as one of the biggest changing points in the Tamil Nadu politics as AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa has passed away and DMK supremo M Karunanidhi is ailing. There’s no doubt about the fact that the superstar enjoys a huge following in not only in the south but the whole of the country. In this fraught situation, will this decision turn out to be a crucial one for Tamil Nadu politics by filing in the vacuum? Only time will really tell, but that has not stopped Twitterati from providing their views. This moment has become a matter of celebration for people of Tamil Nadu who are out on the streets celebrating. Others have wished him and congratulated him on Twitter and Facebook posts. Take a look:

Simple speech. In my opinion hugely effective. Remains to be seen how he builds on this. But it is a political game changer for now. #RajinikanthPoliticalEntry

— Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) December 31, 2017

#TamilNadu can look forward to good times now! The best news I’ve heard this entire year. Rajini sir’s decision to be there for his people is absolutely amazing! We can expect change for the better now. ????????#Rajinikanthpoliticalentry pic.twitter.com/qiKMZnir6l — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) December 31, 2017

Ok, now I will believe in stories of EVM’s contacting aliens too coz #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry — Ashu???? (@muglikar_) December 31, 2017

God & People of TN will always be with you, no matter what. congrats sir @superstarrajini. #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry — Lingusamy (@dirlingusamy) December 31, 2017

Ok I’am Kamal fan but I think Rajini and Kamal forming an alliance is the best option for TN????Welfare of TN is more important than personal ego????Hope they meet and discuss their ideologies like a gentlemen????#Rajinikanthpoliticalentry — Parasaran (@parasajoy) December 31, 2017

India needs human being like you in politics @superstarrajini… Best of luck #Rajinikanth #RajniForTamilNadu — Kapil Bhat (@D_kapilbhat) December 31, 2017

As Rajnikanth ji announces foray in politics, a senior BJP leader call him “Anpadh” – illiterate! What a disgrace! Every BJP leader has been oozing out sheer arrogance recently. Character helps one to digest success or vice versa. #RajniForTamilNadu — Dr. Misa Bharti (@MisaBharti) December 31, 2017

Rajinikanth has also announced that not only will he float his own party but also contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Rajinikanth also appealed to his fans to not enter into any political activity until he forms his party. He also called out to his fans to assist him in forming the structure of the party.

Months after his long-time friend and fellow actor Kamal Haasan gave a clear indication of his political entry, Rajinikanth said he will launch a political party, which will contest all the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Addressing his fans here after a six-day long photo-session meet with his fans, he said contesting the local body polls was not possible in view of the short time. Entering politics was not for name or fame, he said. He asked would he hanker for power now at the age of 68, when he did not at the age of 45 when he voiced his first political message. He said the party will be launched ahead of the Assembly elections at an appropriate time. The policies of the party will be taken to the people at that time clearly outlining the policies what could be delivered and what not, he added.