Rajinikanth daughter Soundarya, industrialist husband Ashwin marriage ends after 7 years

Tamil actor Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya officially divorced husband Ashwin Ramkumar on Tuesday. The Times of India reported that the duo ended their seven years of marriage in a family court in Chennai. The two have a four-year-old son, Ved, but the terms of settlement and his custody are not yet revealed. According to reports, the proceedings of the court went smoothly for seven months and the divorce was mutually finalised. Speculations were rife about a marital discord between the two as the 32-year-old kept referring to herself as Soundarya Rajinikanth, according to ToI. The younger of Rajinikanth’s two daughters, Soundarya married Chennai-based businessman Ramkumar in September 2010. Six years later she tweeted, “News about my marriage is true. We have been separated for over a year & divorce talks are on. I request all to respect my family’s privacy.” She filed for divorce in December last year. The couple’s lawyers told ToI that they have been living separately for seven months now and “their misunderstanding over various issues reached a point of no return earlier than that.”

Soundarya is a graphic designer and has worked in Tamil movies like Baba, Sandakozhi and Sivaji. She made her directorial debut with 2014 Tamil epic saga, Kochadaiyaan, which also starred Rajinikanth and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. She is the founding owner of the production house, Ocher Picture Productions. She has directed the Tamil comedy-drama Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 or VIP 2, which is set to release later this July. The movie will also star Soundarya’s brother-in-law and actor Dhanush, and Bollywood actress Kajol.