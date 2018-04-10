Rajesh Ranjan, senior IPS officer, appointed DG CISF

Senior IPS officer Rajesh Ranjan was today appointed as Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). (IE)

Senior IPS officer Rajesh Ranjan was today appointed as Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Ranjan, a 1984 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Bihar cadre, is at present Special Director General, Border Security Force (BSF).

He has been appointed as the chief of the CISF till November 30, 2020, i.e. the date of his superannuation, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. The post was lying vacant after incumbent O P Singh took over as Director General of the Uttar Pradesh Police in January this year.

The CISF is tasked with providing security to various government installations including the country’s airports.