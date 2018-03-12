Rajeev Chandrasekhar to join BJP tomorrow

Independent Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (PTI)

Independent Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who has been given a BJP ticket to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections from Karnataka, will join the BJP tomorrow. Speaking to PTI, Chandrasekhar said he would work towards BJP’s movement to install a clean government in Karnataka. “I will work with with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to make sure that we have a corruption free government in Karnataka as well,” he said.

If elected, this will be Chandrasekhar’s third stint as a Rajya Sabha member. He has been a parliament member since 2006. Rajeev Chandrasekhar is among 18 candidates named by BJP for the Rajya Sabha polls. i Chief among others are former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, BJP general secretaries Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey and its spokespersons Anil Baluni and G V L Narasimha Rao.