Rajasthan’s Jodhpur was jolted with a 4.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday afternoon. The earthquake occurred in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur at around 3:21 pm. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported yet. Apart from Jodhpur, tremors were also felt in other parts of Rajasthan including Nagaur, Ajmer and Pali.