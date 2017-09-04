Rajasthan University Students Union election results: Setback for ABVP as rebel Pawan Yadav wins President post

University of Rajasthan. (Website)

Rajasthan University students’ Union election results: In a major setback to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), independent candidate Pawan Yadav has won the president post of Rajasthan University students’ union. According to DNA, students group ABVP lost three out of four of the major posts in the committee of the Rajasthan University students’ union. The report further states that Pawan Yadav, the President to be, is a rebel from ABVP. Losing three out of four seats might not be such a problem for ABVP, but losing the president post posts is like adding salt to the wounds. This is the second time in a row when an ABVP rebel has won the elections in Rajasthan University.

The Rajasthan University students’ Union election voting took place on August 28 for which a total of 12205 candidates cast their vote out of 23662, which is the total voting strength. While independent candidate Pawan Yadav will be the President, Manvendra Bhudania won the post of the general secretary and Mahima Choudhry won the post of the vice president. Manvendra Bhudania and Mahima Choudhry both belong to NSUI. ABVP’s Manisha Meena managed to win the post of joint secretary.

Along with the students union election taking place at the Rajasthan University, elections took place at other varsities in the state also. However, the election for varsities in Udaipur division was postponed due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to the city on August 29. The varsities in Udaipur went for the poll on the day when counting had started across all the other universities.