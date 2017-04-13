Rajasthan tea-seller under I-T department radar after paying Rs 1 crore as dowry in daughters’ wedding

After the NDA Government came out with demonetisation order late last year, the income tax officials have raided in several parts of the country. (AP)

A tea-seller in Rajasthan has come under the income tax radar for paying Rs 1 crore as dowry for the marriage of his six daughters on the outskirts of the state capital Jaipur, a report by ‘Hindustan Times has said. As per the report, four were allegedly underaged for the marriage. The I-T sleuths came into action following a circulation of a video in social media site showing him counting bundles in front of his guests. After the video went viral, the man has been asked to appear before the income tax office in Jaipur along with documents to proof the source of such a huge bundle of cash.

After the NDA Government came out with demonetisation order late last year, the income tax officials have raided in several parts of the country, taking actions against several people hiding black money or large quantity of old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. Last week, the Centre had told the Supreme Court that around Rs 5,400 crore worth of “undisclosed income” has been detected by different agencies of the country since the move on November 8 last year. The data shown to the apex court includes currency seized till January 10 this year. It also told the Supreme Court about several malpractices that were used after the step, including the use of old currency notes for buying gold.

‘The government added that after the demonetisation period of November 9 to December 30 last year, the Income Tax department had started “Operation Clean Money” on January 31 verification of the cash deposits made during that period. The Ministry of Finance, in an affidavit, added that that 1,100 raids/surveys were conducted by the department on several persons between November 9, 2016 to January 10, 2017.