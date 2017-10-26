Rajasthan quota: Vasundhara Raje government hikes OBC reservations; Gujjars emerge beneficiaries

Rajasthan quota: Vasundhara Raje government hikes OBC reservations. (IE)

Rajasthan quota: The Assembly on Thursday passed a bill which increases OBC quota in the state from 21 percent to 26 percent. The Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje led BJP government gave a five percent hike to the five “most backward” OBC communities, which includes Gujjars, and four other communities which earlier were categorised as special backward classes (SBC). The bill to give a five percent hike in the OBC quota in government jobs was proposed during the assembly’s monsoon session this year. The bill was tabled in wake of widespread Gujjar agitation who were demanding reservation under the backward classes category, according to Times of India report. Earlier, in 2016, the Rajasthan high court denied the state government’s attempt to give five percent quota to Gujjars under the backward classes category. The reason given by the high court for this decision was the five percent hike would shoot up the overall reservation to 54 percent, added report. Notably, according to Supreme Court guidelines, the total quota in a state for government jobs and educational institutions for different reserved categories cannot be more than 50 percent.

Government sources told TOI that the OBC quota has been increased as there has been an increase in state’s OBC population, which is legally allowed. Under the new arrangement, there will be no SBC category as it does not have constitutional approval. Instead, there will be OBC and ‘Most OBC’ categories.