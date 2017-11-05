Rajasthan protests: All doctors in Rajasthan to go on strike from Monday

(Source: PTI)

Following the warning that the All India In Service Doctors Association (AIISDA) issued last month, all the practising doctors in Rajasthan have decided to to go on mass leave from Monday, (6th November) in support of their pending demands before the state government, as per a tweet by ANI. The All Rajasthan State in Service Doctors Association has also said that if the state government takes oppressive action against the doctors, a mass medical strike will be called. Earlier, AIISDA had threatened the government saying, “If all the legitimate demands of the doctors are not fulfilled in Rajasthan, the doctors of entire India will protest along with doctors of Rajasthan.” It must be noted that the doctors of the state have been agitating against the state government for 33 long-pending demands which include formation of a separate cadre for in-service doctors, Rs 10,000 grade pay benefit for doctors, corrections in salary discrepancies, housing facility and safety for all doctors, as per a PTI report. The demands also include running government health centres in a single shift and rural allowance.

Till now hundreds of doctors in Jaipur have given their resignation letters to the All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors’ Association. The state health minister Kalicharan Saraf had previously pointed out that the doctors wanted that their 33 demands should be fulfilled immediately, but some things may take time he said. There are as many as 10,000 doctors who are protesting for the demands to be fulfilled.