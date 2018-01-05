Rajasthan MLA’s son sparks off outrage with this peon job’s move

30-year-old Ramkrishna Meena has studied till Class 10th and his selection for the post of a peon- a class IV post, has raised eyebrows among political circles in the state.

A big politician’s son selected for a peon’s post! Surprising, isn’t it ? Normally, what is expected is the son will follow his father’s footsteps and join a political party. But, one son of a MLA from Rajasthan has found a job in the state assembly which has led to a massive furore over the issue.

30-year-old Ramkrishna Meena has studied till Class 10th and his selection for the post of a peon- a class IV post, has raised eyebrows among political circles in the state. At least 129 engineers, 23 lawyers, a chartered accountant and 393 postgraduates in arts were among 12,453 people interviewed for 18 Class IV posts — in this case, for jobs as peons — in the Rajasthan Assembly secretariat. It was Meena who made the cut along with 17 others. Meena has been ranked 12th on the list and is far ahead of more qualified candidates who had applied for the exam. The selection list came out on December 15 on Assembly website.

However, this hasn’t gone down well the BJP’s arch rivals Congress in the state. Congress has slammed BJP and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot has demanded a probe in the matter. Pilot has asked for a high level investigation into the recruitment process of class IV employees in the Assembly. He has alleged that the recruitment of relatives of BJP leaders in the state has resulted in unemployment among youth. Pilot slammed the BJP for securing government jobs for their family members and relatives.

Jamwa Ramgarh MLA Jagdish Narayan Meena, father of Ramkrishna, has rejected the Opposition’s allegations, saying there is no scope for discrepancy in his son’s selection. “My son applied as part of normal procedure for the job at the Assembly and was selected after an interview. The Opposition says that I used my position to help my son get the job. If I had really used my influence, why would it be to help my son get the job of a peon? If such was the case, then wouldn’t it have been some higher post,” Meena was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. Meanwhile, from the candidates who were selected for the interview stage, over 3,600 people were highly qualified— that included 1,533 arts graduates, 23 postgraduates in science, nine MBAs.