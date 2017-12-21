Rajasthan High Court issues notices to state government on plea challenging RJS rule on minimum age

The division bench comprising justices Sangeet Lodha and Vineet Kumar Mathur sought their reply by January 4. (Image: PTI)

The high court here today issued notices to the state government, the court’s registrar general and registrar (examination) on a petition challenging the constitutionality of a rule on the minimum age requirement for appearing in the Rajasthan Judicial Services examination. The division bench comprising justices Sangeet Lodha and Vineet Kumar Mathur sought their reply by January 4. Arguing in the court, petitioner Sarwar Khan’s counsel Rajak Haidar said the minimum age for a civil judge is 23 years under the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules 2010.

“On the contrary, the minimum age for a civil judge in the states of Delhi, Haryana, MP, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh etc is 21 years. Also, the minimum age for the civil services examination under UPSC and RPSC is also 21 years,” he said. Khan completed his law graduation from Jai Narayan Vyas University in 2015 and was eligible for direct recruitment as a civil judge. But given that the minimum age required was 23 years on January 1, 2018, he was not eligible to appear in the examination on account of he being under 23 years of age.

His counsel said the apex court has said that the youth should be given opportunity in the judicial services and in view of this, depriving a youth with qualification in law from appearance in the exam on the basis of the age was “unconstitutional, unlawful and inappropriate”. After the preliminary arguments, the court issued notices to the state government, Registrar General (HC) and Registrar (Examination) seeking their reply by January 4.